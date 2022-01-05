UrduPoint.com

Most Americans Fear Repeat Of Deadly January 6 Violence - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 08:10 PM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Most Americans fear that last year's deadly violent events at the US Capitol in Washington could be repeated in foreseeable future, a new Axios-Momentive poll revealed on Wednesday.

Thursday marks the one year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol by pro-Trump supporters who attempted to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election results. At least five people died as a result of the incident and more than 700 have been arrested for crimes related to the breach.

"About 57% of Americans ” about half of Republicans and seven in 10 Democrats ” say more events similar to Jan. 6 are likely to happen in the next few years," the poll said.

Almost two thirds of those surveyed acknowledged that the January 6 events changed the way they think about democracy in the country.

About 60% see those changes as permanent, while others believe they are just temporary.

Meanwhile, more than one third of Americans said they have lost their faith in American democracy. Another half of those surveyed expressed their confidence in democratic institutions in the US.

Some 58% of respondents said they support the work of the House select committee on Jan. 6. However only 32% of Republicans shared this position, the poll added.

Meanwhile, 55% of Americans said they accept that President Joe Biden legitimately won the election, a 3% decline from a year ago, the poll showed.

The new online poll was conducted January 1-3, 2022, among a national sample of 2,649 adults.

