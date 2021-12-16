Most Americans Feel 'Worn Out' by Coronavirus Pandemic, Many Express Anger - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on Americans, with six in ten saying they feel warn out by pandemic-related changes in their daily lives during the past 20 months, a Monmouth University poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Republicans (64%) are no more likely than Democrats (63%) to say they feel at least a little worn out by pandemic-related changes, but they (Republicans) are much more likely to report feeling angry (63 percent and 34 percent respectively)," a press release explaining the poll said.

The American public is evenly split on whether President Joe Biden has done a good job (46%) or bad job (46%) handling the pandemic. While partisan affiliation explain much of the split, positive ratings among independent voters for Biden's pandemic response dropped from 50 percent in November to 38 percent this month, the release said.

"The failure to get COVID under control may be playing a role there, especially for independent voters, in a growing sense of frustration with the party in power," Monmouth Polling Director Patrick Murray said in the release.

Support for face mask and social distancing rules, which went up from 52 percent in July to 63 percent in September as the delta variant spread, has gone back down to 55 percent, the release said.

Support for requiring people to show proof of vaccination in order to work in an office or other setting where they are around people has gone from a slight majority in September (53%) to a minority now (46%), the release added.

The Monmouth Poll was conducted by telephone from December 2 to December 6 with 808 adults in the United States.