Most Americans Give Government Poor Grade for COVID-19 Response So Far - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Americans have grown increasingly dissatisfied with the US government's response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, with a majority now saying officials have done a poor job preventing the disease from spreading, according to a CNN poll on Wednesday.

"Fifty-five percent of respondents said the Federal government has not done a good job, an increase of 8 percentage points in about a week. The government's disapproval rating on its actions during the pandemic has increased 12 percentage points in a month," the network said in a report summarizing the poll.

The poll also reflected the partisan split among US voters that has become endemic to nearly every public opinion survey, with 80 percent of Republicans crediting the government with doing a good job and 85 percent of Democrats who say the government has done poorly, the report said.

On Tuesday, the United States recorded more than 1,800 deaths, the highest single-day toll to date, according to media reports.