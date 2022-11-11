Most Americans Honor Veterans, But Youth Lack Knowledge of History - WWII Vet

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Many young Americans do not have enough knowledge about history, but most of the people honor their veterans, and the government is trying to support them, US veteran of World War II Frank Cohn told Sputnik.

On November 11, the United States observes Veterans Day, which US Congress set aside as a legal public holiday honoring all Americans who served in the military. In addition, the date marks the end of World War I in 1918.

"I think that in Russia the veterans seem to be highly honored. Not sure if we do that as well in the USA. It is perhaps (because of) the younger generation, which is lacking in some history instruction. But I will say, if I wear my WW II cap, there are so many people who stop me to thank me for my service, even some young ones. I do feel appreciated in this manner," Cohn said.

On April 25 1945, Cohn, now a 96-year-old retired Army Colonel, participated in the historic meeting of the Soviet and US troops at the Elbe River near the town of Torgau in Germany. The meeting was a key milestone in the process of ending World War II and came about as US troops advanced from the west and Soviet troops advanced from the east, thus splitting Nazi Germany in two.

"We are all labeled heroes when in fact we only performed our duty to our country. The heroes were the ones who shielded others and died in the process," Cohn said. "We who are alive are not the heroes, we just did what was expected."

Commemorations related to Veterans Day allow people to honor those who died on the battlefields for peace, he added.

Asked about his personal traditions, the veteran noted he is attending a special Chapel ceremony.

"This year, I will also attend the Veterans Day program at the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC, where I am invited to help lay one of the wreaths," he added.

Cohn noted that the US government is doing "quite well" about caring for veterans, particularly in medical matters.

"The many Veteran Administration hospitals throughout the country signify that effort. In the past, mistakes were made but, in most, instances they were corrected," he added.