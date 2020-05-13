Most Americans Say Federal Government Has Primary Responsibility for COVID-19 Tests - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) A majority of Americans place responsibility on the Federal government for ensuring there are enough COVID-19 tests available for US states to begin reopening their economies without triggering new outbreaks of the disease, a new Pew Research Center poll revealed..

"As a growing number of states ease stay-at-home restrictions imposed in response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, a majority of Americans (61 percent) say it is primarily the federal government's responsibility to make sure there are enough COVID-19 tests in order to safely lift the restrictions. Fewer (37 percent) say it is mainly the responsibility of state governments to ensure there is an adequate supply of tests," a press release explaining the poll said on Tuesday.

Public health experts' opinions are divided on the issue as some continue to warn that US needs a massive increase in available tests - enough to begin testing people with no symptoms - before the nation can safely reopen its economy, while others disagree and argue in favor of opening with commonsense measures like physical distancing in place.

President Donald Trump continues to say plenty of tests are available as evidenced by data showing that more Americans are being tested at a greater rate than in any other nation.

The poll also showed the American public with highly positive views of the way local hospitals and medical centers are responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nearly nine-in-ten (88 percent) say hospitals and medical centers in their area are doing an excellent or good job in responding to the outbreak, including 47 percent who say they are doing an excellent job, the release said.

The public is much less positive in evaluations of how the news media and Donald Trump have responded to the coronavirus outbreak. Fewer than half of Americans (46 percent) say the news media have done a good or excellent job in responding to the outbreak, 53 percent say they have done a fair or poor job, the release said.