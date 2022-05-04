Most Americans to Back Pro-Choice Candidates on Abortion Rights in Midterm Vote - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Nearly two-thirds of Americans will likely support a candidate who is pro-abortion in the midterm US elections in November, a new Reuters poll revealed.

The Reuters poll conducted on Tuesday also found that 41% of the 998 eligible voters surveyed in the United States would consider the country a worse place to live if the US Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade ruling that protects a women's right to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

Late on Monday, Politico reported, citing a leaked draft majority opinion by US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, that the justices had voted to overturn the court's decision in the Roe v. Wade case.

Later in the day, the US Supreme Court said in a release the document leaked on Monday night is authentic but does not represent the final decision by the court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.

The court has also launched an investigation into the leak.

Abortion opponents have said the Supreme Court is deciding on the constitutional issue of whether US states can decide whether to make abortion legal or not rather than the Federal government deciding. In addition, they have pointed to the first Supreme Court leak ever as being a political ploy to galvanize political support and influence the work of the justices.

The Supreme Court ruled in the Roe v. Wade case in 1973 and extended constitutional protection of the women's right to undergo abortion without undue government restrictions. The 1992 decision in the case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey upheld the earlier ruling.