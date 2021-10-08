UrduPoint.com

Most Americans Worry Over Misinformation Crisis, Blame Social Media - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 09:08 PM

Most Americans Worry Over Misinformation Crisis, Blame Social Media - Poll

Some 81% of Americans view the spread and dissemination of misinformation as a major national problem and many blame the social media for propagating it, a new opinion poll revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Some 81% of Americans view the spread and dissemination of misinformation as a major national problem and many blame the social media for propagating it, a new opinion poll revealed on Friday.

Some 81% of Americans view the spread of misinformation as a major problem and 14% of them as a lesser problem, the poll carried out by the National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago, the Associated Press (AP) and the Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts said.

In particular, 91% of those polled also blamed the social media companies for the spread of misinformation and an even higher number - 93%, blamed both the users and consumers of social media products and services as well, the poll results showed.

Also, 41% of Americans said they are very or extremely worried that they have been personally exposed to misinformation. However, less than half that number, some 20% are concerned that they may personally have spread it, the poll results showed.

Younger Americans are more likely than older ones to worry that they may have spread misinformation personally, the poll results also showed.

Related Topics

Resolution Social Media Chicago May

Recent Stories

Poland summons Belarusian diplomat after border in ..

Poland summons Belarusian diplomat after border incident

12 seconds ago
 Iran Ready to Revive Vienna Talks, But Not Until U ..

Iran Ready to Revive Vienna Talks, But Not Until US Complies With JCPOA

14 seconds ago
 3 killed in Kahuta

3 killed in Kahuta

17 seconds ago
 'Ashra' Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) being celebrat ..

'Ashra' Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) being celebrated to seek guidance

3 minutes ago
 Zafar Ali Shah appointed as Small Industries Devel ..

Zafar Ali Shah appointed as Small Industries Development Board MD

3 minutes ago
 Iran, Saudi Arabia Agree on Range of Issues in 'Co ..

Iran, Saudi Arabia Agree on Range of Issues in 'Constructive Dialogue' - Foreign ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.