Most Asian-Americans View Ancestral Home Favorably, But Not Chinese-Americans - Poll

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 10:46 PM

Most Asian-Americans feel positively about their heritage, but many Chinese-Americans do not amid rising tensions between the United States and China, a new Pew Research revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Most Asian-Americans feel positively about their heritage, but many Chinese-Americans do not amid rising tensions between the United States and China, a new Pew Research revealed on Wednesday.

The poll, which represents data from a survey of over 7,000 Asian-Americans asked about their views on subjects such as global affairs, identity and affirmative action, reveals that most Asian-American adults have positive associations with the places they trace their heritage to, but fewer than half of Chinese-Americans surveyed have a positive opinion of China.

The numbers stand in stark contrast to Asian-Americans of other heritages, with Taiwanese and Japanese-Americans viewing their homelands very favorably, in addition to Korean-, Indian- and Filipino-Americans.

Forty-one percent of Chinese-Amerians said they view China favorably and only 14% of all surveyed Asian-Americans held a favorable opinion of China - 20 points lower than Vietnam, which 34% of Asian-Americans viewed favorably, according to the poll.

Taiwan, however, was viewed most favorably by all surveyed members, with an overall approval rating of 56% and a rating of 95% by Taiwanese-Americans. Among tensions between Taiwan and China, it is notable that 62% of Chinese-Americans favored Taiwan over China, though the numbers were largely dependent on whether the surveyed were born in the United States.

