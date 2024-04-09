Most Asian Markets Gain As 'critical' US Inflation Data Looms
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Asian stocks mostly rose Tuesday as attention turned to crucial US inflation data that could play a pivotal role in the Federal Reserve's decision-making on interest rates, with investors lowering their expectations for how many cuts it will deliver.
With consumer prices picking up in January and February, the jobs market still strong and the economy in rude health, traders have regularly tweaked their forecasts for monetary policy easing this year, and some are even contemplating no cuts before 2025.
Stocks surged in New York on Friday after closely watched March non-farm payroll figures came in way above estimates, with traders focusing on the tepid wage growth.
