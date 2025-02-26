Most Asian markets rebound as Hong Kong tech rally resumes

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Asian markets mostly rose on Wednesday after a poor start to the week, with Hong Kong boosted by a rebound in tech firms that had taken a hit from US moves to curb Chinese investments in the country.

Traders brushed off another disappointing day on Wall Street following more data showing consumers in the world's top economy were losing confidence.

New York's main indexes have struggled this year as the long-running US tech surge has hit the buffers after Chinese startup DeepSeek unveiled its bombshell chatbot last month, upending the AI scramble.

Hong Kong climbed more than two percent and continues to be the regional standout thanks to a race to snap up long-neglected tech Names thanks to DeepSeek.

It has also been helped by Beijing's moves to bring the firms in from the cold after years of government crackdowns on the industry.

E-commerce heavyweight Alibaba was again at the forefront of the advances, rallying nearly five percent, with rival JD.com up around seven percent, Tencent more than two percent higher and Netease 3.6 percent up.

Investors are rushing to get back into the stocks, having offloaded them this week in response to news that US President Donald Trump had signed a memo over the weekend calling for curbs on Chinese investments in industries including technology, critical infrastructure, healthcare and energy.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.1 percent at 37,814.04 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.2 percent at 23,542.77

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 3,361.54

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0514 from $1.0517 on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2663 from $1.2668

Dollar/yen: UP at 149.29 from 149.00 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 83.03 pence from 83.00 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.4 percent at $69.17 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.3 percent at $73.25 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.4 percent at 43,621.16 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 8,668.67 (close)

dan/dhw

Alibaba

JD.com

Tencent

Dow

S&P Global Ratings

Nvidia

INDEX CORP.