Most Austrians Approve of Sputnik V Vaccine Import - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) A majority of Austrians polled since Monday approve of the government's plans to buy a million doses of the Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, a survey has found.

The Vienna-based Research Affairs pollster gauged support of the upcoming deal amid 501 Austrians aged 16-69 from March 29-31.

The online poll found that 69 percent were in favor of Austria buying the vaccine from Russia, with further 57 percent of respondents saying they could see themselves getting the shot.

Support of the purchase and vaccination with Sputnik V was the strongest among men and senior citizens.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Wednesday that his government would likely place an order for the vaccine next week. This is despite the European Union awaiting the end of Sputnik V rolling review by its drug regulator.