Most Austrians Think COVID-19 Vaccination Divided Society - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) An overwhelming majority of Austrians or 90% of population, believe there is a social divide between vaccinated and unvaccinated against the coronavirus disease, according to a poll conducted by the Linz Market Institute for Austrian newspaper Der Standard.

According to the news outlet, those who are fully vaccinated view the current social divisions more seriously than those who have not yet undergone the full vaccination course.

Meanwhile, 53% of polled citizens think there is a significant chasm between the Right and Left, and 51% are worried about the differences between mainstream society and supporters of the Far Right.

The poll was conducted online on December 6-9 2021, with 800 participants.

Austria plans to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all people over 14, starting February 1, with noncompliance punishable with a 3,600-euro ($4,074) fine.