Most Boeing, Airbus Aircraft Of Russian Airlines Remain In Russia - Deputy Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Most Boeing, Airbus Aircraft of Russian Airlines Remain in Russia - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) The vast majority of Russian airlines' Boeing and Airbus aircraft are registered and insured in Russia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Thursday, adding that these airliners will remain at the companies' disposal.

"The absolute majority of the Boeing and Airbus fleet remain in Russia, they are included in the Russian register and insured by Russian insurance companies," Borisov told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

Issues pertaining to the use of these planes are being worked out by the transport ministry, the ministry of industry and trade, and the transport industrial bloc of the Russian government, Borisov said.

Some countries that have sanctioned Russia over Ukraine have closed their airspace to Russian flights and threatened to detain the planes of Russian carriers registered and leased abroad. Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency recommended that airlines with aircraft in foreign registries suspend international flights on March 6 and Russia-bound flights from abroad on March 8.

On March 22, Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Saveliev said that 78 Russian planes had been detained abroad.

