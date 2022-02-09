UrduPoint.com

Most British People Think Johnson Should Apologize For Claims Against Labour Leader

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published February 09, 2022 | 05:22 PM

Most British People Think Johnson Should Apologize for Claims Against Labour leader

Two thirds (68%) of the people in the UK think that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should publicly apologize to Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer for his claim that he had failed to prosecute a notorious paedophile when he was director of Public Prosecutions (2008-2013), a Savanta ComRes survey released on Wednesday said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Two thirds (68%) of the people in the UK think that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should publicly apologize to Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer for his claim that he had failed to prosecute a notorious paedophile when he was director of Public Prosecutions (2008-2013), a Savanta ComRes survey released on Wednesday said.

During a heated exchange in Parliament last week, Johnson said that Starmer had spent more time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile, a late tv presenter who was exposed as a child abuser after his death.

His comments sparked criticism as the current leader of opposition was not personally involved in the case, but the prime minister has refused to retract his original statement.

On Monday, a group of protesters surrounded Starmer near Parliament and called him "paedophile protector" among other abuses, before being rescued by the police.

According to the Savanta ComRes poll, 69% of the people interviewed said that Johnson is responsible for the behavior of protesters that harassed the Labour leader, and 68% said that he should withdraw his comments.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Exchange Parliament United Kingdom TV Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Huawei released HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021, delive ..

Huawei released HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021, delivering upgraded new smart produc ..

30 minutes ago
 Governor reviews performance of federal government ..

Governor reviews performance of federal government departments with reference to ..

8 minutes ago
 KCA appreciates govt decision to form PCA

KCA appreciates govt decision to form PCA

8 minutes ago
 UK foreign minister Liz Truss heads to Russia with ..

UK foreign minister Liz Truss heads to Russia with warning

9 minutes ago
 Sugar futures close higher

Sugar futures close higher

9 minutes ago
 Month long cleanliness camping to be launched: DC ..

Month long cleanliness camping to be launched: DC Sukkur

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>