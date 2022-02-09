Most British People Think Johnson Should Apologize for Claims Against Labour leader

(@imziishan)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Two thirds (68%) of the people in the UK think that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should publicly apologize to Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer for his claim that he had failed to prosecute a notorious paedophile when he was director of Public Prosecutions (2008-2013), a Savanta ComRes survey released on Wednesday said.

During a heated exchange in Parliament last week, Johnson said that Starmer had spent more time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile, a late tv presenter who was exposed as a child abuser after his death.

His comments sparked criticism as the current leader of opposition was not personally involved in the case, but the prime minister has refused to retract his original statement.

On Monday, a group of protesters surrounded Starmer near Parliament and called him "paedophile protector" among other abuses, before being rescued by the police.

According to the Savanta ComRes poll, 69% of the people interviewed said that Johnson is responsible for the behavior of protesters that harassed the Labour leader, and 68% said that he should withdraw his comments.