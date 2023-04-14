UrduPoint.com

Most Britons Show No Interest In King Charles' Coronation - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Most Britons Show No Interest in King Charles' Coronation - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Over 60% of UK citizens express no interest in the upcoming coronation of King Charles III, a poll conducted by British data analytics firm YouGov showed on Friday.

The poll showed that 35% of those surveyed were interested "not very much" in the coronation, while 29% said that they cared "not at all." Only 9% of the respondents said that they cared "a great deal," while 24% were interested "a fair amount."

When asked how likely they were to watch King Charles' coronation or take part in celebrations surrounding it, 19% of the respondents said that they were "very likely" to do it, and 27%, "fairly likely." Almost 50% of the respondents said that they were "not very likely" or "not likely at all" to follow the coronation or participate in it.

Britons were also asked whether they preferred King Charles' youngest son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to attend the coronation.

46% of respondents said that they did not mind either way, while 27% believed that neither Harry nor Meghan should attend. 15% would like to see both Meghan and Harry, while 12% said that only Prince Harry should attend.

The survey was conducted on April 13 among 3,070 UK citizens.

On April 12, Buckingham Palace said in a statement that Prince Harry would attend his father's coronation, while his wife Meghan would remain in California with their children.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be officially crowned on May 6. His predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II, died on September 8 in Scotland aged 96. Her reign, lasting 70 years and 214 days, was the longest of any British monarch.

