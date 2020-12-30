UrduPoint.com
Most Brits Want Brexit Trade Deal Passed Despite Doubt Over Provisions - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) A majority of Britons want the UK parliament to pass the newly agreed post-Brexit trade deal despite doubt as to whether its terms were good, a poll published Wednesday found.

The parliament is poised to vote later in the day on the pact that will shape the EU-UK trade relations.

EU chiefs have already signed it for provisional application from January 1.

A survey conducted by the YouGov pollster from December 29-30 found that 57 percent of those sampled wanted the British legislature to accept the deal, compared to just 9 percent who did not.

In contrast, only 17 percent of respondents said they were pleased with the provisions, while 21 percent said they perceived the agreement as bad. Further 31 percent said they saw it as neither good nor bad.

