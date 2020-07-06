UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Canadians Say Border With US Should Stay Closed For 'Foreseeable Future' - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Most Canadians Say Border With US Should Stay Closed for 'Foreseeable Future' - Poll

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The vast majority of Canadians say they believe their country's border with the United States should remain closed for the "foreseeable future," a Nanos-Globe and Mail poll revealed on Monday.

"A strong majority of Canadians think the Canada-US border should stay closed for the foreseeable future (81 percent), while 14 per cent think it should be opened now only in areas where infection rates are low and three per cent think it should be opened immediately," Nanos-Globe and Mail said about the poll findings.

The findings come amid a spike in new novel coronavirus cases in the parts of the United States.

As of Monday, US health officials have reported more than 2.89 million novel coronavirus cases and more than 130,000 virus-related fatalities, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Canada has reported more than 105,000 novel coronavirus cases and more than 8,600 virus-related fatalities.

Related Topics

United States Border Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

26 minutes ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

56 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

2 hours ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

3 hours ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

3 hours ago

No differences between government and allies: Gove ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.