Most Canadians Say Border With US Should Stay Closed for 'Foreseeable Future' - Poll

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The vast majority of Canadians say they believe their country's border with the United States should remain closed for the "foreseeable future," a Nanos-Globe and Mail poll revealed on Monday.

"A strong majority of Canadians think the Canada-US border should stay closed for the foreseeable future (81 percent), while 14 per cent think it should be opened now only in areas where infection rates are low and three per cent think it should be opened immediately," Nanos-Globe and Mail said about the poll findings.

The findings come amid a spike in new novel coronavirus cases in the parts of the United States.

As of Monday, US health officials have reported more than 2.89 million novel coronavirus cases and more than 130,000 virus-related fatalities, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Canada has reported more than 105,000 novel coronavirus cases and more than 8,600 virus-related fatalities.