Most Children With Inflammatory Syndrome Tested Positive for COVID-19 - New York Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Almost all children diagnosed with the Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome (PMIS) tested positive for the novel coronavirus - which causes the COVID-19 disease - or have antibodies to it, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Tuesday.

"Ninety percent are children who test positive with the COVID-19 virus or COVID-19 antibodies," Cuomo said during a press conference. "They are exhibiting inflammatory symptoms as an immune response to the virus."

Cuomo said the news is only the top of the iceberg, but declined to provide specific numbers.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier that the local authorities have reported nearly 150 PMIS cases as of Tuesday morning.

Cuomo said the situation is serious and urged other US states to undertake steps to prevent the spread of the disease.

"This is ongoing situation. The more states that look, the more countries that look, the more find cases," Cuomo said.

Over the past weeks, several countries, including the United States, Germany, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, reported a new inflammatory disease spreading among children and resembling the Kawasaki disease.