Most Concerning Risk For Europe Is Sudden Stop Of Energy Flows From Russia - IMF

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 06:36 PM

Sudden stop of energy supplies from Russia will represent the most concerning risk for European economies and would lead to significant output losses, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its regional economic outlook on Friday

"The most concerning risk is a sudden stop of energy flows from Russia, which would lead to significant output losses, for many economies in central and eastern Europe in particular," the report read.

The IMF warned that other new risks have emerged from the conflict in Ukraine, and "a protracted war" would deepen the refugee crisis, create additional supply-chain problems, and add pressures to inflation.

While the West has excluded a major part of the Russian energy sector from the sanctions regime, the IMF paid attention to decreasing share of the Russian carbons exports in the market.

"More importantly, Germany and many EU countries have effectively begun to wean their economies off Russian energy sources.

This means that some 60-70 percent of current Russian oil and natural gas demand may disappear within the next few years, which will require Russia to diversify its exports to other regions," the report said.

Speaking of possible interruptions of Russian gas supplies to Europe in the next 6 months, the IMF projected that the region has enough capabilities to manage it. However, it said, it would lead to serious pressures on prices.

"A longer 12-month Russian supply shut-off, lasting through the summer and next winter, would result in an outright gas shortfall during the peak winter months, even at presently elevated prices. Significant additional demand compression would be necessary, and the price required to clear the market would likely be extremely high," the report said.

In this case, the IMF added, many countries, particularly in central and eastern Europe, would face the most significant crisis, so local authorities have choose steps to protect vulnerable populations and strategic industries.

