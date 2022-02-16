Most COVID-Related Restrictions to Be Lifted in Netherlands From February 25 - Cabinet

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The Netherlands will from February 25 lift almost all restrictions imposed to fight COVID-19, the cabinet said in a statement.

The restrictions will be lifted in several steps.

From February 18, the opening hours of cafes, restaurants, bars, as well as cultural and entertainment venues will be extended from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., but the requirement to wear a mask and keep a distance of 1.5 meters will remain.

In addition, restrictions on the number of visitors will no longer apply.

From February 25, the rule to show a COVID pass in places where there are less than 500 people is cancelled. All establishments are returning to normal operation, which was before the pandemic.

"This means that nightclubs, festivals and major events will also resume work. In premises where more than 500 people gather and there is no fixed place, visitors will have to present a negative test result," the cabinet said.

From February 25, masks will be required only in public transport and at the airport.