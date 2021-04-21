UrduPoint.com
Most Democrats Back Calls To Add US Supreme Court Justices - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 02:50 AM

Most Democrats Back Calls to Add US Supreme Court Justices - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) A 55 percent majority of likely US voters oppose calls to increase the number of Justices on the Supreme Court, despite majority approval by Democrats, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

"When voters are broken down by party allegiance, opinions are divided, with 54 percent of Democratic voters saying they favor increasing the number of Supreme Court justices, while 77 percent of Republicans and 58 percent of voters not affiliated with either major party are opposed," a press release explaining the poll said on Tuesday.

Overall, 55 percent opposed increasing the size of the high court, compared with 33 percent who approved, the release said.

When the same question was asked in the context of legislation introduced by congressional Democrats to change the court from nine to 13 justices, approval increased to 40 percent, including 17 percent who strongly approved, the release added.

On a related question of whether justices should serve for limited terms instead of lifetime appointments, 50 percent approved.

Former President Donald Trump's appointments to fill three court vacancies gave the court a 6-3 conservative majority, alarming Democrats in Congress, who want to even the ideological balance by expanding the bench.

