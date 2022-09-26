MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The majority of the Democratic party advocates would not support the candidacy of incumbent US President Joe Biden for the elections scheduled for 2024, according to a poll, commissioned by the Washington Post and ABC news.

A total of 56% of people Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents stated that they would like the party to nominate someone other than Biden as its candidate for president, and 35% of the respondents supported his candidacy.

When answering a similar question concerning former US President Donald Trump as a candidate for the Republican Party in 2024, some 47% of people leaned Republican said they support Trump's candidacy, and 46% said they would nominate someone other than Trump.

The telephone survey was conducted from September 18-21 among 1,006 people, with the margin of error not exceeding 3.5 percentage points.