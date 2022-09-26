UrduPoint.com

Most Democrats Do Not Support Biden's Candidacy For 2024 Elections - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Most Democrats Do Not Support Biden's Candidacy for 2024 Elections - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The majority of the Democratic party advocates would not support the candidacy of incumbent US President Joe Biden for the elections scheduled for 2024, according to a poll, commissioned by the Washington Post and ABC news.

A total of 56% of people Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents stated that they would like the party to nominate someone other than Biden as its candidate for president, and 35% of the respondents supported his candidacy.

When answering a similar question concerning former US President Donald Trump as a candidate for the Republican Party in 2024, some 47% of people leaned Republican said they support Trump's candidacy, and 46% said they would nominate someone other than Trump.

The telephone survey was conducted from September 18-21 among 1,006 people, with the margin of error not exceeding 3.5 percentage points.

Related Topics

Washington Trump September Democrats Post From

Recent Stories

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

9 minutes ago
 Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as cre ..

Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as credible partner: PM

21 minutes ago
 Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.