Most Estonians Oppose Temporary Protection For Service-Age Ukrainians - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The majority of Estonians are against granting temporary protection to Ukrainian men of military service age, a survey conducted this week by Norstat pollster found.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy declared martial law at the start of the Russian military operations last February, ordering men aged 18 to 60 to join the armed forces. They are banned from leaving Ukraine, with a few exceptions.

The poll published on Friday by the Postimees newspaper revealed that 61% of the 992 Estonians sampled on Monday and Tuesday said those Ukrainians who are eligible for military service should not be allowed to stay.

A quarter said that all Ukrainian refugees should be taken in, regardless of their conscription status, while a further 13% said they were undecided.

The small Baltic nation has accepted over 67,000 Ukrainian refugees since the conflict began. The European Union is hosting almost 4 million Ukrainians.

