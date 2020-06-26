Most EU Countries Not Doing Enough to Cut Air Pollution - European Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Most EU countries are not doing enough to curb air emissions, the European Commission said in a report on Friday.

The report represents the first assessment of the progress made since the EU directive on the reduction of national emissions of certain atmospheric pollutants took effect in late December 2016.

"Most Member States are at risk of not complying with their 2020 or 2030 emission reduction commitments. While some Member States show good practices that should be inspiring for others, the Report demonstrates the need for additional measures in order to reduce air pollution," the commission said in a press release.

According to the commission, member countries should "step up efforts across all sectors to make sure their citizens can breathe clean air, preventing respiratory diseases and premature death caused by breathing polluted air.

"

EU Commissioner for the Environment, Fisheries and Oceans Virginijus Sinkevicius said that the report is a "clear message" to the bloc. The official urged the nations to prioritize clean air investment in their economic recovery plans.

The 2016 EU directive contains national commitments for the period of 2020-2029 and beyond to cut major air pollutants, including nitrogen oxides, non-methane volatile organic compounds, sulphur dioxide and ammonia.