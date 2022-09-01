UrduPoint.com

Most EU Countries Opposed Ban On Issuing Visas To Russians - Cypriot Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Most EU Countries Opposed Ban on Issuing Visas to Russians - Cypriot Foreign Ministry

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Most EU member states, including Cyprus, opposed the complete ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizens at the informal EU Council of Foreign Ministers (Gymnich) in the Czech capital of Prague, the Cypriot Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the EU member states reached a political agreement to suspend the EU-Russia visa facilitation deal and agreed to prepare recommendations on what to do with the existing visas already issued to Russians.

"Instead (of the visa ban), a basic consensus was reached to suspend the existing Visa Facilitation Agreement with Russia. This does not mean a ban on the issuance of visas. However, it is expected that this will make the process of issuing visas more difficult," the ministry said in a statement.

EU member states still maintain the right to consider visa applications from Russian citizens, which they can approve or reject, the ministry noted.

