Most EU Member States Exceed 2020 Renewable Energy Targets - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The European Union has surpassed its 2020 targets for energy consumption from renewable sources by 2 percentage points (pp) with more than 26 EU member states meeting or exceeding individual target plans, the statistical office of the EU, Eurostat, said on Wednesday.

"At EU level, the share of gross final energy consumption from renewable sources reached 22% in 2020. This is 2 pp above the target level for 2020, as included in Directive 2009/28/EC on the promotion of the use of energy from renewable sources," the Eurostat statement read.

Eurostat called this achievement "an important milestone in the EU's path towards climate neutrality by 2050."

The agency noted that Sweden (+11 pp), Croatia (+11 pp) and Bulgaria (+7pp) significantly exceeded their 2020 targets, with only France falling behind the individual plan by 3.

9 pp.

According to the Eurostat, Iceland (83.7%), Norway (77.4%) and Sweden (60.1%) have the highest proportion of gross final energy consumption from renewable source, while Malta (11%), Luxembourg (12%) and Belgium (13%) are among those with the lowest proportion in this metric.

EU countries have already agreed on a new renewable energy target of at least 27% by 2030 in accordance with EU's energy and climate goals for 2030. The EU strives to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 through the establishment of an economy with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.