Most EU States Oppose Giving Commission Right to Place Priority Defense Orders - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) A majority of EU states want to exclude from the Act to Support Production of Ammunition provisions on the European Commission's right to place priority orders, denouncing the Commission's "overreach" on member states' competency, pan-European news website Euractiv reported on Wednesday, citing diplomats.

At least 21 of 27 member states seek to change the proposed draft law, accusing the EU of taking advantage of the current emergency situation to abuse its powers, Euractiv said. Germany is leading the group of countries opposing some of the provisions in the document as they seek to protect their national defense industry, it added.

One of the major issues with the bill is whether to allow the European Commission to place priority-rated orders and demand that defense companies share sensitive information with EU bodies, the report said.

Critics of the bill call these measures "unnecessary," Euractiv reported, citing an EU diplomat.

On June 1, the European Parliament voted in favor of the Act in Support of Ammunition Production, which aims to increase European production of ammunition and missiles for supplies to Ukraine and replenishment of their own stocks. The draft law proposes 500 million ($534 million) in financing to address shortages of ammunition, among other measures.

Lawmakers are soon expected to discuss the draft law with the Council of the EU, after which it is expected to be adopted in an accelerated procedure.