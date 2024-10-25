Open Menu

Most Expensive Falcon Sold For SAR400,000 At Saudi Falcons Club Auction

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Most expensive falcon sold for SAR400,000 at Saudi Falcons Club Auction

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The sixth night of the Saudi Falcons Club Auction 2024 saw four falcons sold, including the most expensive Shaheen falcon chick yet for SAR400,000, bringing the night's total to SAR794,000.

The auction, held at the club's headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, aims to elevate falcon auctions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and make it a global hub for falconry enthusiasts.

The club also seeks to regulate the falcon trade and protect endangered species.

Related Topics

Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia Hub

Recent Stories

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

21 minutes ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

13 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

12 hours ago
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

13 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

12 hours ago
 Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition h ..

Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests

13 hours ago
 Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National ..

Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National Women's U19 tournament

13 hours ago
 Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a y ..

Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a year

13 hours ago
 PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: M ..

PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: Musadik

13 hours ago

More Stories From World