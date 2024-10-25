Most expensive falcon sold for SAR400,000 at Saudi Falcons Club Auction

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The sixth night of the Saudi Falcons Club Auction 2024 saw four falcons sold, including the most expensive Shaheen falcon chick yet for SAR400,000, bringing the night's total to SAR794,000.

The auction, held at the club's headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, aims to elevate falcon auctions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and make it a global hub for falconry enthusiasts.

The club also seeks to regulate the falcon trade and protect endangered species.