Most Financial Pledges Made for Yemen Remain Unpaid - UN Emergency Relief Coordinator

Most of the pledged financial assistance for Yemen has not been paid, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said during the a high-level pledging conference to boost support for Yemen's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak

"So I want to thank all of you who have already contributed to the response this year. And we have heard some important pledges," Lowcock said. "I must be clear: pledges will not save lives unless they are paid. And so far, most of the pledges made remain unpaid."

Lowcock warned that the situation in Yemen is dire can further deteriorate into "a tragedy of historic proportions.

"

In addition, Lawcock said that of the 41 major United Nations-supported programs in Yemen, more than 30 will close in the next few weeks if additional funds can not be secured.

"That means many more people will die," Lowcock said.

The United Nations is seeking some $2.3 billion to cover emergency needs in Yemen, including medical, food and shelter assistance, according to Riyadh-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

The pledging conference is hosted by the United Nations and Saudi Arabia.