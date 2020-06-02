UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Financial Pledges Made For Yemen Remain Unpaid - UN Emergency Relief Coordinator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:39 PM

Most Financial Pledges Made for Yemen Remain Unpaid - UN Emergency Relief Coordinator

Most of the pledged financial assistance for Yemen has not been paid, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said during the a high-level pledging conference to boost support for Yemen's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Most of the pledged financial assistance for Yemen has not been paid, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said during the a high-level pledging conference to boost support for Yemen's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"So I want to thank all of you who have already contributed to the response this year. And we have heard some important pledges," Lowcock said. "I must be clear: pledges will not save lives unless they are paid. And so far, most of the pledges made remain unpaid."

Lowcock warned that the situation in Yemen is dire can further deteriorate into "a tragedy of historic proportions.

"

In addition, Lawcock said that of the 41 major United Nations-supported programs in Yemen, more than 30 will close in the next few weeks if additional funds can not be secured.

"That means many more people will die," Lowcock said.

The United Nations is seeking some $2.3 billion to cover emergency needs in Yemen, including medical, food and shelter assistance, according to Riyadh-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

The pledging conference is hosted by the United Nations and Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen Saudi Arabia All Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EDA, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomati ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves several laws of ..

25 minutes ago

Huawei Technologies earns US$100 billion in annual ..

40 minutes ago

MPA Arsalan Taj Ghumman urges Sindh Government to ..

24 seconds ago

Excise Minister inaugurates mobile app AMS

25 seconds ago

Death anniversary of playback singer Mujeeb Alam o ..

27 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.