Most Food Spending Supports Processing, Not Farmers: Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:31 PM

Farmers worldwide receive barely a quarter of what consumers spend at the grocery store, and even less for food consumed outside the home, researchers reported Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 )

Beyond the question of whether farmers get their fair share, the multi-step processing from farm to table may not be compatible with sustainable development, according to a study in the journal Nature Food.

"People do not recognise how much of what we pay for in our meals is not the physical food," Cornell University's Chris Barrett, senior author of the study, told AFP by email.

"Most of the value addition in the global food economy is not on farm but rather is the processing, manufacturing, distribution and service activities closer to the consumer."This highly segmented value chain creates employment and provides convenience for the consumer, whether in the form of bagged salads, frozen dinners or a meal at the mall.

But these consumer advantages should also be measured against the impact on health and the environment, the authors argue.

