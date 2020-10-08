Most Foreign Terrorists Come to Syria From Europe Via Turkey - Assad

Turkey is the main gateway for foreign terrorists to Syria and Europe is the main supplier of them, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputni

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Turkey is the main gateway for foreign terrorists to Syria and Europe is the main supplier of them, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik.

The situation in Syria's northern Idlib province is currently the direst due to it being one of the last strongholds of terrorists and insurgent militant groups. While an intra-Syrian reconciliation has progressively succeeded in other parts of the country since 2013, there is a factor in Idlib that obstructs the standard procedure � the predominance of non-Syrian militants, Assad explained.

"We give [the Syrian militants] the chance to give up their armaments and in return they are granted amnesty from the government.

That has succeeded in many areas in Syria," the president said.

"This methodology applies to the areas where there were national reconciliations and the fighters were Syrian. However, Idlib is a different case � most of the foreigners in Syria are concentrated in Idlib, so they either go to Turkey � this is where they came from or came through � or they go back to their countries or they die in Syria," Assad went on to say.

Asked a clarifying question about the foreign terrorists' countries of origin, Assad said "Mainly in Europe. Some of them came from Russia, from Arab countries, from so many countries around the world. All those jihadist extremists wanted to come and fight in Syria."