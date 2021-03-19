Most French Agree With New Lockdown Measures - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) A majority of French people approves of the new coronavirus curbs, although that number among those affected directly is significantly lower, a poll out Friday showed.

Seventy-one percent of 1,376 people polled by Harris Interactive for the LCI news channel said they agreed "in principle" with the need for a tougher lockdown, which took effect in 16 regions on Friday.

That number fell to 58 percent among respondents affected by the restrictions. They concern all non-essential businesses and traveling outside of the most-hit regions, including Paris area.

Asked about their vaccination plans, 66 percent of those sampled said they wanted to get a shot as soon as possible. This is despite only 57 percent saying they had trust in COVID-19 vaccines.

The pollster attributed the disparity to fears of adverse effects in patients inoculated with AstraZeneca. The EU drug regulator cleared the shot for use on Thursday after finding no link between the vaccine and blood clots.