MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Most G20 members condemn Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, The Financial Times reported, citing a draft communique.

According to the draft, G20 leaders will state at the summit that today's era "must not be of war.

"Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy," the draft, seen by the newspaper and confirmed by a Western delegation official, said.

The G20 summit is being held in Bali on November 15-16. Russia is represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.