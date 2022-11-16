Most G20 States Condemn Conflict In Ukraine In Declaration, Other Views Presented- Reports
Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 11:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Most of the G20 leaders strongly condemned the conflict in Ukraine in the summit's final declaration, but there were other views, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing the document.
The declaration also said that international law must be upheld, called unacceptable the threat of the use of nuclear weapons and welcomed the grain deal.