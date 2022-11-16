UrduPoint.com

Most G20 States Condemn Conflict In Ukraine In Declaration, Other Views Presented- Reports

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Most G20 States Condemn Conflict in Ukraine in Declaration, Other Views Presented- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Most of the G20 leaders strongly condemned the conflict in Ukraine in the summit's final declaration, but there were other views, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing the document.

The declaration also said that international law must be upheld, called unacceptable the threat of the use of nuclear weapons and welcomed the grain deal.

Related Topics

Ukraine Nuclear

Recent Stories

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

24 minutes ago
 Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in ter ..

Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports o ..

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports of Russian Missiles Striking Po ..

11 hours ago
 Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in A ..

Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in Afghanistan

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.