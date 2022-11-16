UrduPoint.com

Most G20 States Condemn Conflict In Ukraine In Declaration, Other Views Presented

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Most G20 States Condemn Conflict in Ukraine in Declaration, Other Views Presented

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) MOSCOW (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Most of the G20 leaders strongly condemned the conflict in Ukraine in the summit's final declaration, but there were other views, the document reported on Wednesday.

"Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy... There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions," the declaration said.

The document also noted that G20 is a primarily economic forum, however security risks might have negative influence over economic development.

"Recognizing that the G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy," the statement said.

The declaration added that international law must be upheld, called "inadmissible" the threat of the use of nuclear weapons, called for peaceful resolution of conflicts and welcomed the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

 The G20 summit took place on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16. 

