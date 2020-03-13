UrduPoint.com
Most German Schools To Close Over Coronavirus: Officials

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 09:08 PM

Most schools across Germany will now be shut from Monday after North Rhine-Westphalia joined Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg and other states in announcing closures on Friday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Most schools across Germany will now be shut from Monday after North Rhine-Westphalia joined Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg and other states in announcing closures on Friday.

Ten of Germany's 16 states have now announced school closures as part of efforts to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

North Rhine-Westphalia is Germany's most populous state with 18 million residents and has been hard hit by the outbreak.

