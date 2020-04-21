Most German States Start Gradually Lifting Coronavirus-Related Restrictions - Authorities

The gradual lifting of coronavirus-related quarantine measures began on Monday in 12 of the 16 federal states of Germany, according to a decision made following Chancellor Angela Merkel's meeting with regional heads

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The gradual lifting of coronavirus-related quarantine measures began on Monday in 12 of the 16 Federal states of Germany, according to a decision made following Chancellor Angela Merkel's meeting with regional heads.

Following the meeting, the participants agreed that starting on Monday, shops in Germany with an area of up to 800 square meters (8,611 square foot), as well as book and bicycle shops, and car dealerships can be opened. At the same time, the chancellor urged the authorities to not rush while lifting the quarantine measures across the country, as Germany was still in the midst of a pandemic.

Germany has been under lockdown since mid-March. However, the gradual relaxing of coronavirus-related restrictions on public life does not concern the Berlin, Brandenburg, Thuringia and Bavaria states. Meanwhile, stores that are reopening are to comply with hygiene and distance rules. In particular, the number of buyers who can simultaneously be in the same store should be limited to one person per 10 square meters, in the Hesse state 20 square meters.