Most Germans Approve of AstraZeneca Rollout Halt Amid Campaign Criticism - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Most Germans believe the government did the right thing when it paused the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout, following reports of recipients developing blood clots post-shot, a poll out Wednesday found.

The RTL-Forsa survey showed that 54 percent of 1,001 people polled on Tuesday welcomed the move, which was announced on Monday, while 39 percent dismissed it as an overreaction.

Sixty-three percent of respondents said they would opt for the AstraZeneca shot once it was cleared for use by the state and EU drug regulators, while 32 percent said they preferred another brand.

The readiness among Germans to be vaccinated against the coronavirus is at 71 percent, down 2 percentage points since March 3.

Thirteen percent want to wait and 7 percent said they would not get vaccinated at all.

The recent bumps in the vaccination campaign compounded a growing disappointment in how the government has been handling the coronavirus response, following a slow rollout and shortfalls in vaccine deliveries.

The poll found that 88 percent of those sampled perceived the government's vaccination strategy as "bad" or "very bad." Only 10 percent said the government was handling it "well" or "very well."