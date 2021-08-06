Most Germans Back Restrictions for Unvaccinated to Avert Virus Surge - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Two-thirds of Germans support a strategy discussed by the government that may see unvaccinated people face tighter restrictions if COVID-19 cases surge in September, a poll found.

Only 28% said they were against vaccination-related curbs at restaurants, concerts, beauty salons, hotels, and other public places, according to the survey conducted by Forsa for the RTL and ntv broadcasters.

The poll also revealed that 77% of those sampled supported a plan to drop publicly funded coronavirus tests. At the same time, 63% said they wanted vaccination to remain voluntary, down from 77% recorded in June.