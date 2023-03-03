UrduPoint.com

Most Germans Call For Higher Defense Spending - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Most Germans Call for Higher Defense Spending - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Almost two-thirds of Germans polled agree that their country needs to hike military spending whatever it takes, according to a survey published Friday by the ZDF tv channel.

The phone-in Barometer survey was conducted between Tuesday and Thursday, days after Defense Minister Boris Pistorius again demanded an extra 10 billion Euros ($10.6 billion) for the Bundeswehr this year, on top of a 100-billion package agreed last year.

Sixty-two percent of the 1,250 adults sampled said that military expenditure should be increased even if this leads to cuts in other areas or new public debt.

A further 32% said they were against a military spending hike, while 6% were undecided.

Two in three also welcomed cooperation between Germany and the United States on the Ukrainian conflict, while 28% were critical, many of them in Germany's east (46%, versus 23% in the west).

Germans were split over whether Ukraine should be forced to give up the territories taken by Russia, with 41% supporting and as many rejecting the idea. They were also divided about heavy weapons deliveries to Ukraine, with 49% fearing this could trigger a conflict between Russia and the West and 45% reporting having no such concerns.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Germany Split United States TV Top Billion

Recent Stories

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent f ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent for device that locates geograp ..

6 minutes ago
 ECP gives recommendations to President about elect ..

ECP gives recommendations to President about election date in Punjab

50 minutes ago
 PM takes notice of incident during construction of ..

PM takes notice of incident during construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass Flyover

1 hour ago
 President calls for paying attention towards diffe ..

President calls for paying attention towards differently-abled people

1 hour ago
 Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainabili ..

Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainability in educational field

2 hours ago
 Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street ..

Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street gains

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.