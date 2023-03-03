Most Germans Call for Higher Defense Spending - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Almost two-thirds of Germans polled agree that their country needs to hike military spending whatever it takes, according to a survey published Friday by the ZDF tv channel.

The phone-in Barometer survey was conducted between Tuesday and Thursday, days after Defense Minister Boris Pistorius again demanded an extra 10 billion Euros ($10.6 billion) for the Bundeswehr this year, on top of a 100-billion package agreed last year.

Sixty-two percent of the 1,250 adults sampled said that military expenditure should be increased even if this leads to cuts in other areas or new public debt.

A further 32% said they were against a military spending hike, while 6% were undecided.

Two in three also welcomed cooperation between Germany and the United States on the Ukrainian conflict, while 28% were critical, many of them in Germany's east (46%, versus 23% in the west).

Germans were split over whether Ukraine should be forced to give up the territories taken by Russia, with 41% supporting and as many rejecting the idea. They were also divided about heavy weapons deliveries to Ukraine, with 49% fearing this could trigger a conflict between Russia and the West and 45% reporting having no such concerns.