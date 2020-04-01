Most Germans Distrust US as Energy Supplier - Poll

A vast majority of Germans distrust the United States as an energy supplier, with only 10 percent seeing it as a reliable partner, an opinion poll out Wednesday has revealed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) A vast majority of Germans distrust the United States as an energy supplier, with only 10 percent seeing it as a reliable partner, an opinion poll out Wednesday has revealed.

The Forsa survey, commissioned by the German Eastern business Association, found that the number of Germans trusting the US dropped 11 percentage points since 2018 and 40 points since 2017 when a half of respondents put trust in it.

The pollster attributed the loss of trust to what it called "Trump effect." After taking office in late 2016, President Donald Trump threatened the European Union with hefty trade tariffs unless it imported more US shale gas.

The same poll, conducted from March 16-19, has revealed that Norway is trusted by 70 percent of those sampled, Canada by 44 percent, Russia by 41 percent and the middle East by 14 percent.