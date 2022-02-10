Most Germans Fear That High Energy Prices Deal Heavy Blow to Household Finances - Poll

Most German households fear that their finances will bear the brunt of record high fuel prices and expect the government to help them foot the bills, a poll out Thursday showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Most German households fear that their finances will bear the brunt of record high fuel prices and expect the government to help them foot the bills, a poll out Thursday showed.

The study was conducted by the Kantar pollster for the Federation of German Consumer Organisations (vzbv), a nonprofit umbrella association, among 1,032 households from January 25-27.

The poll found that 62% of consumers were concerned about the aftermath of the energy crisis on their purchasing power, with 71% saying they wanted the Federal government to rescue struggling homes.

"Many consumers are worried about the price shock in the energy market. Even if they weren't themselves affected by layoffs, many fear the financial impact of the energy price crisis," Thomas Engelke, team leader for construction and energy at vzbv, said.

Engelke explained that consumers expected the government to ease their financial burden in the short term and rein in runaway electricity prices. Vulnerable households want to be guaranteed uninterrupted electricity and gas supplies until the end of April.