Most Germans Open to Getting Sputnik V Shot - Poll

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Fifty-five percent of Germans sampled by the YouGov pollster on Thursday said they would not mind being vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V if it was approved by the EU drug regulator.

The survey was conducted for the Handelsblatt newspaper among 597 adults.

Nineteen percent said they do not want to be injected with the Russian vaccine, while 12 percent said they did not plan to be vaccinated against the coronavirus at all. Fourteen percent were uncertain.

A Forsa poll conducted for the RTL broadcaster in March put the number of Germans who were open to getting a Sputnik V shot at 57 percent. This is 12 points higher than in February.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn told the public broadcaster WRD earlier in the day that Berlin planned to begin talks with Moscow about a national contract to buy Sputnik V doses if the EU approves it for use but does not buy the vaccine for the entire bloc.