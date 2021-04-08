UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Germans Open To Getting Sputnik V Shot - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:38 PM

Most Germans Open to Getting Sputnik V Shot - Poll

Fifty-five percent of Germans sampled by the YouGov pollster on Thursday said they would not mind being vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V if it was approved by the EU drug regulator

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Fifty-five percent of Germans sampled by the YouGov pollster on Thursday said they would not mind being vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V if it was approved by the EU drug regulator.

The survey was conducted for the Handelsblatt newspaper among 597 adults.

Nineteen percent said they do not want to be injected with the Russian vaccine, while 12 percent said they did not plan to be vaccinated against the coronavirus at all. Fourteen percent were uncertain.

A Forsa poll conducted for the RTL broadcaster in March put the number of Germans who were open to getting a Sputnik V shot at 57 percent. This is 12 points higher than in February.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn told the public broadcaster WRD earlier in the day that Berlin planned to begin talks with Moscow about a national contract to buy Sputnik V doses if the EU approves it for use but does not buy the vaccine for the entire bloc.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Berlin Buy February March All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tennis: Cagliari ATP results - 1st update

17 minutes ago

US Considering Sending Warships to Black Sea Amid ..

17 minutes ago

COVID-19 vaccination registration to open for all ..

17 minutes ago

US State of California Budgets $536Bln for Upcomin ..

17 minutes ago

Explosive devices 'crush lives and end livelihoods ..

20 minutes ago

UK judge orders extradition of Vietnamese teen acc ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.