UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Homeless Lesbos Migrants Head To New Camp After Fire

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 05:23 PM

Most homeless Lesbos migrants head to new camp after fire

Most of the asylum seekers who were left homeless after fires ripped through their camp on Lesbos island have moved to a new temporary site, Greece's migration ministry said on Saturday

Lesbos Island (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Most of the asylum seekers who were left homeless after fires ripped through their camp on Lesbos island have moved to a new temporary site, Greece's migration ministry said on Saturday.

Forced to sleep rough for days after the blazes wrecked their Moria camp last week, roughly 9,000 of the 12,700 homeless have now settled at the hastily built site of white tents.

Some have resisted entering the new camp fearing they may get stuck there, but a police operation combined with threats to discard the asylum requests of those who refuse has helped to push thousands into the facility.

The destruction of Moria, a notoriously overcrowded and dirty camp, strengthened calls from locals and humanitarian organisations for the migrants to be moved off the island.

Six Afghans have been arrested over the blazes, the first of which happened on September 8 shortly after 35 people were found to have contracted coronavirus.

The UN refugee agency has warned Greece that the new camp can only be temporary, saying on Friday that "what may be deemed adequate in terms of shelter and services during emergency situations is not appropriate for the longer-term".

All those entering the camp are given a virus test and 214 cases have so far been detected, according to the migration ministry.

Access to all migrant camps has been restricted since March because of the pandemic -- a move criticised by aid groups that point out that measures began to be lifted elsewhere in Greece in May.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Greece SITE March May September All From Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

130 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

3 minutes ago

Tennis: Italian Open ATP and WTA results

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia Had to Create Hypersonic Weapons ..

3 minutes ago

Sanatzar invites applications for admission

7 minutes ago

All set to launch Orange Line Train soon: Asim Baj ..

7 minutes ago

New Zealand's McMillan pulls out from Bangladesh c ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.