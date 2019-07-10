UrduPoint.com
Most IAEA Delegations Deplore US Quitting JCPOA, Urge To Save Deal - Iran's Envoy To IAEA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 09:29 PM

Most IAEA Delegations Deplore US Quitting JCPOA, Urge to Save Deal - Iran's Envoy to IAEA

Most delegations at the special meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) deplored the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and urged for the preservation of the deal, Iranian representative to the international organizations in Vienna, including the IAEA, Kazem Gharib Abadi, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Most delegations at the special meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) deplored the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and urged for the preservation of the deal, Iranian representative to the international organizations in Vienna, including the IAEA, Kazem Gharib Abadi, said on Wednesday.

"The majority of the delegations deplored the unilateral withdrawal of the United States [from the nuclear deal] at this session meeting of the Board of Governors. And they supported the preservation of the JCPOA and also deplored unilateralism," Abadi told reporters after the meeting.

He also noted that the majority of board members and observer member states called on all parties to the deal to implement their obligations under the deal in "full and effectively,"

"The majority in the Board actually made it very clear that these issues are not safeguard-related issues. These are obligations and issues related to the implementation of the JCPOA, and the Board of Governors is not an appropriate forum to discuss these issues that are not related to the IAEA and safeguard obligations of Iran," Abadi said, noting that there was no formal outcome of the meeting.

