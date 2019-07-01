UrduPoint.com
Most Int'l Visitors To New Zealand To Pay Additional Levy

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 12:46 PM

Most int'l visitors to New Zealand to pay additional levy

Most international visitors entering New Zealand will be charged a levy of 23.45 U.S. dollars, according to a new legislation that is to be implemented from Monday

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Most international visitors entering New Zealand will be charged a levy of 23.45 U.S. dollars, according to a new legislation that is to be implemented from Monday.

The International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVY) passed the parliament last month and will be in place from July 1. The levy collected is understood to be invested in sustainable tourism and conservation projects.

According to the legislation, most foreign visitors, except citizens of Australia and several Pacific nations, or ship and air crew, will have to pay the levy, which is expected to collect 5.

36 million U.S. Dollars for the New Zealand government.

New Zealand Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis said the levy was one part of a package of initiatives designed to make sure the New Zealand tourism industry is sustainable, productive and inclusive.

"The levy will give New Zealand the opportunity to be a world leader in destination management," Davis said.

However, criticism from the opposition National Party said the tax was unnecessary and would discourage International travellers from many high-value markets such as China, South Korea and Japan.

