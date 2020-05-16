Most Italian Museums to Reopen on June 2 - Senior Ministry Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Several famous museums in Italy will reopen on May 18, while the largest past of national museums will start receiving visitors on June 2 as the country is gradually easing coronavirus-related restrictions, Director-General of Museums at the Italian Ministry for Cultural Heritage, Activities and Tourism Antonio Lampis told Sputnik on Friday.

The relevant decision was made earlier on Friday after lengthy negotiations between museum officials and trade unions of museum workers. During the talks, the parties agreed upon the basic principles and rules of work in the new conditions, taking into account the necessary precautions.

"I have to say that closing the museums was quite simple, but their reopening in an emergency medical situation is not simple at all. We worked day and night, and despite serious difficulties, some of our famous museums will already receive their first visitors on the International Museum Day, which is celebrated on May 18.

As for most national museums, they will open on June 2, when Italy will celebrate the Republic Day," Lampis said.

Among museums that will resume operations on May 18 are the National Gallery of Modern Art in Rome and the National Archaeological Museum of Paestum in southern Italy, the director-general said.

At the same time, Lampis added that the process of opening museums was complicated by number of problems that were not directly related to the current pandemic. In particular, there is a serious shortage of personnel, and primarily museum keepers, who are mainly old people, and therefore, cannot work amid the coronavirus.

Starting May 4, the country began gradually loosening coronavirus-related restrictions as the spread of the virus was taken under control. As of Friday, Italy has confirmed over 220,000 cases of the disease, including more than 31,600 fatalities and over 120,200 recoveries.