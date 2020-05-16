UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Italian Museums To Reopen On June 2 - Senior Ministry Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

Most Italian Museums to Reopen on June 2 - Senior Ministry Official

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Several famous museums in Italy will reopen on May 18, while the largest past of national museums will start receiving visitors on June 2 as the country is gradually easing coronavirus-related restrictions, Director-General of Museums at the Italian Ministry for Cultural Heritage, Activities and Tourism Antonio Lampis told Sputnik on Friday.

The relevant decision was made earlier on Friday after lengthy negotiations between museum officials and trade unions of museum workers. During the talks, the parties agreed upon the basic principles and rules of work in the new conditions, taking into account the necessary precautions.

"I have to say that closing the museums was quite simple, but their reopening in an emergency medical situation is not simple at all. We worked day and night, and despite serious difficulties, some of our famous museums will already receive their first visitors on the International Museum Day, which is celebrated on May 18.

As for most national museums, they will open on June 2, when Italy will celebrate the Republic Day," Lampis said.

Among museums that will resume operations on May 18 are the National Gallery of Modern Art in Rome and the National Archaeological Museum of Paestum in southern Italy, the director-general said.

At the same time, Lampis added that the process of opening museums was complicated by number of problems that were not directly related to the current pandemic. In particular, there is a serious shortage of personnel, and primarily museum keepers, who are mainly old people, and therefore, cannot work amid the coronavirus.

Starting May 4, the country began gradually loosening coronavirus-related restrictions as the spread of the virus was taken under control. As of Friday, Italy has confirmed over 220,000 cases of the disease, including more than 31,600 fatalities and over 120,200 recoveries.

Related Topics

Shortage Rome Same Italy May June All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

23 minutes ago

Ireland will start easing lockdown from Monday: Pr ..

6 minutes ago

Brazil health minister resigns amid coronavirus cr ..

6 minutes ago

US says Taliban fulfilling promises in Afghan with ..

6 minutes ago

ATP cancels eight more events and WTA scratches fo ..

6 minutes ago

China has five virus vaccines in human trials: off ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.