Most Japanese Back Ban on Visas for Foreigners Amid Omicron Concerns - Poll

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) As many as 89% of Japanese have backed the government's decision to halt the issuance of business and student visas to foreign nationals since the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, a public opinion poll published by the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper found.

At the start of December, the country's government announced the temporary suspension of long- and short-term visas to foreign nationals in a bid to minimize the spread of the Omicron variant.

The government's decision was criticized by just 8% of the poll's respondents.

Against this backdrop, overall support for the country's government has increased to 62% from 56% last month.

This is not the first time that the country has suspended the issuance of visas to foreign nationals during the pandemic. In December of last year, the country imposed a ban on the issuance of new visas and closed the entry to almost all foreigners, except for holders of a residence permit and long-term visas.

Omicron was first detected in South Africa and marked as a variant of concern due to its high infection rates by the World Health Organization, prompting countries worldwide to enforce new travel restrictions and public health measures.

On November 30, Japan confirmed its first Omicron case.