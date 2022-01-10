Most Kazakh Airports Operating Normally, Except in Almaty, Taldykorgan - Officials

Most airports in Kazakhstan are operating normally, with the exception of the airports of Almaty and Taldykorgan, Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development said on Monday

"All airports of the Republic of Kazakhstan are operating normally, with the exception of Almaty airport and Taldykorgan airport," the ministry said in a statement.

So far, 19 international flights are scheduled for Monday to the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan.

The operation of the airports of Almaty and Taldykorgan is expected to resume once the situation in the country is stabilized.

Earlier in January, a wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan, following a twofold rise in gas prices.

Almost 1,000 people were injured, according to the United Nations. According to the country's interior ministry, 17 law enforcers were killed. The government declared a state of emergency that will last through January 19.� Peacekeepers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization have been dispatched to Kazakhstan on request of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

On Friday, the Kazakh president said that there were still militants who continued resistance and pledged to fight those who did not lay down their arms. At the same time, Tokayev said that the government had reached a compromise with peaceful protesters on urgent social and economic issues.