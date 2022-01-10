UrduPoint.com

Most Kazakh Airports Operating Normally, Except In Almaty, Taldykorgan - Officials

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Most Kazakh Airports Operating Normally, Except in Almaty, Taldykorgan - Officials

Most airports in Kazakhstan are operating normally, with the exception of the airports of Almaty and Taldykorgan, Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development said on Monday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) - Most airports in Kazakhstan are operating normally, with the exception of the airports of Almaty and Taldykorgan, Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development said on Monday.

"All airports of the Republic of Kazakhstan are operating normally, with the exception of Almaty airport and Taldykorgan airport," the ministry said in a statement.

So far, 19 international flights are scheduled for Monday to the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan.

The operation of the airports of Almaty and Taldykorgan is expected to resume once the situation in the country is stabilized.

Earlier in January, a wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan, following a twofold rise in gas prices.

Almost 1,000 people were injured, according to the United Nations. According to the country's interior ministry, 17 law enforcers were killed. The government declared a state of emergency that will last through January 19.� Peacekeepers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization have been dispatched to Kazakhstan on request of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

On Friday, the Kazakh president said that there were still militants who continued resistance and pledged to fight those who did not lay down their arms. At the same time, Tokayev said that the government had reached a compromise with peaceful protesters on urgent social and economic issues.

Related Topics

Injured Militants Interior Ministry United Nations Almaty Same Kazakhstan January Gas All From Government Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Flotilla Visits Oman During Overseas ..

Pakistan Navy Flotilla Visits Oman During Overseas Deployment

8 minutes ago
 Over 100,000 people jabbed against COVID-19 at Pak ..

Over 100,000 people jabbed against COVID-19 at Pak-Afghan border

10 minutes ago
 Over 1,500 Brought to Justice in Kazakhstan for Em ..

Over 1,500 Brought to Justice in Kazakhstan for Emergency State Violation - Nur- ..

2 minutes ago
 Boult skittles Bangladesh after Latham 252 to put ..

Boult skittles Bangladesh after Latham 252 to put N.Zealand on top

2 minutes ago
 OIC Welcomes the Launch of UN-facilitated Dialogue ..

OIC Welcomes the Launch of UN-facilitated Dialogue in Sudan

17 minutes ago
 Australian court rules Djokovic can remain the cou ..

Australian court rules Djokovic can remain the country

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.