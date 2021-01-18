Most Kazakh Ministers Retain Posts in New Cabinet Under Presidential Decree

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed on Monday a decree on the new composition of the cabinet, with most of the ministers retaining their posts

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed on Monday a decree on the new composition of the cabinet, with most of the ministers retaining their posts.

The government, led by Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin, stepped down late last week, as a new composition of the lower chamber was elected. The cabinet was ordered to keep performing its duties pending the appointment of the new government.

Mamin was soon reappointed as the prime minister, after lower house lawmakers authorized the decision.

Under Tokayev's decree, defense minister Nurlan Yermekbayev, health minister Alexey Tsoi and energy minister Nurlan Nogayev will retain their posts in the new cabinet. Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi will retain his post and also serve as a deputy prime minister.

Aset Irgaliyev, previously serving as the first deputy economy minister, was promoted to minister of the national economy.